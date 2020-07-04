An Ontario resident suffered a severe arm injury while lighting an illegal firework on Oct. 2, according to the Ontario Police Department.
At 7:40 p.m., police were called to the area of Sixth Street and Virginia Avenue, where they discovered a male with an injury, which included the amputation of his left hand.
The injury appeared to be the result of a delayed detonation of a illegal firework, police said.
The male was transported to a local hospital and was expected to survive.
The Ontario Fire Department Investigations Unit responded and located additional fireworks at the residence. The fireworks were confiscated and the male was cited for the use of illegal fireworks.
