A person who was walking on the Route 210 Freeway in Rialto died after being struck by a vehicle on Oct. 25, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 1:55 a.m., an unidentified male pedestrian was walking within lanes of the eastbound 210, east of Alder Avenue.
A 30-year-old Moreno Valley man was driving a 1999 black Nissan Maxima at the same location at an unknown speed. The front of the Nissan collided with the pedestrian, who succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel.
It is unknown why the pedestrian was walking in the roadway, the CHP said.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Office.
The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer J. Smith at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
