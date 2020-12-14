Two persons died in a vehicle collision in San Bernardino on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 12:19 a.m., a 2004 Nissan Maxima driven by a 20-year old man from San Bernardino was northbound on Tippecanoe Avenue approaching the intersection with Harry Sheppard Boulevard. For an unknown reason, the operator of the Nissan was driving at a high rate of speed.
The driver lost control, and the Nissan collided with a tree in the center median. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The driver and his passenger, a 36-year-old Rialto resident, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.
Speed was a factor in this collision, police said, and alcohol and drugs may also have been factors.
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
