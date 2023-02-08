A driver was critically injured when his pickup truck crashed into a train in San Bernardino on the afternoon of Feb. 8, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Police said the driver of the pickup truck was traveling northbound on Rancho Avenue at an unsafe speed. He failed to stop for the guard crossing arm and collided into a Metrolink train which was traveling eastbound.
The truck struck the second passenger train car, causing major damage to the truck and minor damage to the train.
More than 30 passengers were on the train at the time, but only one sustained an injury, which was minor, police said.
The solo occupant and driver of the pickup truck was listed in critical condition.
