Local police agencies are concerned about a rise in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles.
The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department has been investigating several of these thefts, according to a Facebook post on June 12.
"Victims with Toyotas have been the main target, but recently we have seen other types of vehicles be affected as well," the Facebook post said.
"The perpetrator can very quickly get under the vehicle and remove the catalytic converter in less than a minute. Although large trucks are often targeted because they are easier to crawl under, smaller sedans are just as vulnerable as the thieves are using jacks to lift the car."
The thieves then take the catalytic converters to metal recyclers for cash.
Persons who see suspicious activity, such as people lurking near vehicles, are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.
The Rancho Cucamonga P.D. offered these prevention tips:
• Park your car inside the garage if possible.
• If you must park your vehicle in the driveway, make sure there is sufficient lighting in that area.
• Talk to your friends and neighbors so everyone can be on the lookout.
----- LAST MONTH, the Colton Police Department made an arrest of a suspect in connection with catalytic converter thefts.
On May 15, the Colton P.D. said on Facebook that officers made a stop on a vehicle for expired registration and discovered several catalytic converters and other tools used to cut them from vehicles. They were coming out of the area of La Cadena Drive and Litton Avenue, police said.
