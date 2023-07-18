A total of 12 people were arrested during a collaborative traffic enforcement campaign in Rialto on July 14, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The event, which was held between 2 p.m. and midnight, focused on enforcing violations that cause collisions, reckless driving, and DUIs.
The Rialto P.D. partnered with several local agencies, including the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, San Bernardino Police Department, Fontana Police Department, and Upland Police Department.
The campaign resulted in five DUI arrests, three reckless driving arrests, two illegal possession of a firearm arrests, and one arrest for narcotic possession.
In addition, 56 vehicles were towed and 331 citations were issued, the Rialto P.D. said.
“We are committed to taking impaired drivers off the road and reducing collisions,” Chief Mark P. Kling said. “Our officers remain committed to keeping our roadways safe from dangerous drivers and appreciate the collaborative efforts from our neighboring agencies.”
One of those agencies, the Upland P.D., reported in a Facebook post that an officer stopped a vehicle for vehicle code violations during the campaign. During a vehicle search, the officer located an unregistered pistol grip 20 gauge shotgun. The driver was arrested for various felony charges.
The Rialto P.D. said that it will be holding a series of DUI enforcement and speed enforcement patrols throughout the year in an effort to keep the roadways safe.
