Police arrested a 35-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On March 29, the Rialto P.D. received a report of a 13-year-old runaway. Detectives took over the investigation and followed leads to a residence in the 3200 block of Vermont Street in Muscoy. There, detectives made contact with the suspect, Samuel Ramirez, who identified himself as the missing juvenile's “friend.” Detectives suspected Ramirez was engaging in illegal sexual activity with the juvenile and began to investigate further.
Later that day, detectives were contacted by the juvenile’s family members, who said he had returned home.
It was discovered that Ramirez and the juvenile had met via social media and had allegedly been in a dating/sexual relationship for about two months.
Detectives served a search warrant at Ramirez's residence, where he was arrested and admitted to the relationship, police said.
Ramirez was booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of oral copulation with a minor and lewd acts with a minor under 14 years of age. Bail was set at $250,000.
