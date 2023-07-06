A total of 36 persons were arrested during a special enforcement operation in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Sixty officers/deputies from the San Bernardino P.D. and eight other agencies proactively patrolled high-crime areas in the city, police said in a Facebook post on July 5.
There were several foot pursuits and a vehicle pursuit on this night, police said. Most of the arrests were felonies.
Thirty criminal street gang members were documented, several ounces of drugs were seized, and eight firearms were recovered, the Facebook post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.