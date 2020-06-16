A 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly looting and burglarizing a store in San Bernardino during a recent period of civil unrest, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The Home Depot, located at 1055 W. 21st Street, was one of several businesses in the city that were looted on the night of May 31.
Investigators made contact with representatives of the Home Depot and obtained information and video to conduct a follow-up investigation. While reviewing store surveillance video, several subjects were observed forcing entry into the store and stealing numerous items while it was closed for business.
Investigators quickly confirmed the identity of one of the suspects seen allegedly looting the business. The suspect was recognized by several Home Depot employees as Raymond Charles Horn, a local transient who frequents the area, police said.
Officers located Horn in the immediate area and placed him under arrest. Horn was interviewed by investigators and subsequently booked into the county jail.
