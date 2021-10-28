An armed sex offender who was holding a female against her will was arrested in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.
On Oct. 23, officers responded to the 1800 block of North Rancho Avenue, the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Upon arrival, officers contacted a male subject who immediately began to resist. However, officers were able to take the suspect into custody.
He was found to be a wanted sex offender, absconding from probation, and in possession of a rifle, police said.
