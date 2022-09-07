An armed suspect who allegedly committed a robbery of $136 worth of Lottery Scratchers from a store in Rialto was arrested, according to a Facebook post by the Rialto Police Department on Sept. 6.
The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Foothill Boulevard, when the suspect entered the business and held the clerk at gunpoint.
The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Martin Munoz, a resident of Pomona, pretended to be making a purchase before walking to the counter and allegedly pulling a silver handgun from his waistband. Munoz pointed the weapon at the victim, demanding he open the register. Munoz was unaware that without a purchase being made, the victim was unable to open the register, and Munoz became frustrated.
Munoz then ordered the victim to move away from the counter before proceeding to remove the Scratchers from the display case. Munoz then fled the location, entering a silver vehicle waiting for him behind the business.
Rialto P.D. detectives worked several investigative leads, ultimately identifying Munoz and locating him a few days later. Munoz was taken into custody without incident, and was in possession of the replica firearm he allegedly used to commit the robbery. Munoz was later booked into West Valley Detention Center on a charge of robbery and held with a bail amount of $200,000.
