Police arrested an armed man who was a suspect in a case of attempted murder, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Members of the Investigative Unit observed a wanted suspect walking in the area of 40th Street and Lugo Avenue, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post.
This suspect was wanted for the crime of attempted murder in which a 9mm handgun was used.
Uniformed officers approached the suspect and took him into custody.
During a search of his person, officers located a loaded 9mm handgun in his pants pocket.
