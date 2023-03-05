A driver was arrested after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Narcotics officers in a marked patrol car conducted a traffic stop, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on March 4.
The driver was driving without a valid driver's license.
During a vehicle search, officers located 15 pounds of methamphetamine inside a duffel bag.
Additionally, the driver was in possession of approximately $4,312.
The drugs and money were seized, and the driver was taken into custody.
