A man who allegedly shot a person in Upland more than seven months ago has been arrested, according to the Upland Police Department.
On May 18, 2022, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of E. Chaffee Street. The victim who was shot did not know the shooter and had minimal suspect information.
After an extensive investigation, members of the Special Investigations Unit and Detective Bureau identified the suspect as Daniel Herrera, a 39-year-old Ontario resident.
On Jan. 4, police located and arrested Herrera in Ontario and booked him for attempted murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.