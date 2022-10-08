A man who allegedly committed a robbery at a restaurant in Upland was arrested by police, according to the Upland Police Department.
Officers responded to a robbery at the restaurant near Foothill Boulevard and San Antonio Avenue, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 7.
The suspect entered the restaurant while brandishing a hatchet and threatened to kill the employees if they didn’t give him food, police said.
Officers located the suspect as he fled the scene and arrested him on a robbery charge.
There were no reports of injuries.
