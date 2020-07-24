Police have arrested a man who allegedly raped women in San Bernardino and Rialto after pretending he wanted to help them, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Pablito Moreno, 43, of San Bernardino is in custody at West Valley Detention Center and his bail has been set at $1.1 million.
On June 10, the San Bernardino P.D. conducted a rape investigation in the area of Highland Avenue and D Street. The victim stated that the suspect was driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu. Patrol officers located a vehicle matching this description which was driven by Moreno.
The victim positively identified Moreno as the man who had allegedly just raped her. She also claimed that this was the second time she was raped by Moreno in the past year. Moreno was taken into custody without incident.
After his arrest, the San Bernardino P.D. received information that Moreno’s DNA matched an unsolved rape from July 7, 2018 in San Bernardino.
Investigators also learned that Rialto Police Department detectives were also investigating Moreno for two unsolved rapes that occurred in their city on Oct. 29 and 30, 2018.
Police believe that Moreno targeted females who appeared to be transient and would get them into his vehicle by asking if they needed a ride or needed help. Moreno would then drive them to undisclosed locations and allegedly sexually assault the victims. He often wore a yellow traffic vest and was armed with a knife.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are requesting the public’s help with this case. Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator G. West at (909) 384-5621/ west_ge@sbcity.org.
