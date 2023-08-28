Police arrested a man with a machete in San Bernardino during a recent incident, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Patrol officers responded to a report of a man aggressively swinging a machete in the area of Highland Avenue and North Monte Vista Drive, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 27. It was also reported that the suspect was trying to strike vehicles.
Officers arrived on scene and located the subject concealing himself in a bush.
“Officers used good verbal skills to bring the situation to a close,” the P.D. said on Facebook. “The machete was safely recovered and the subject was arrested for weapons violations.”
The P.D. did not release any additional information about the incident.
