A man who was seen allegedly looting in San Bernardino on Facebook Live has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Investigators have been following up on leads pertaining to the looting that took place on the evening of May 31 and into the morning of June 1, when numerous businesses in the city were damaged.
A live video feed of Terion Alexander Jr., 21, AKA Tayy Alexander, was open to the general public and it showed Alexander and possibly three other subjects (unnamed at this time) going to the Valero Gasoline Station located at 1055 N Waterman Avenue, police said.
Alexander and his associates were seen looting and removing property from the business, police said. Alexander was also seen vandalizing the Wienerschnitzel restaurant across the street at 1102 N Waterman Avenue.
Members from the community provided tips to investigators, which assisted with identifying Alexander as the possible suspect.
Detectives obtained a Ramey warrant for Alexander, and on June 11, Alexander was located and placed under arrest for his outstanding warrant.
Alexander was interviewed by detectives and admitted to his involvement in the crimes that occurred on June 1, police said.
He was later booked and lodged at a local jail facility.
"The City of San Bernardino was severely impacted by the looting that occurred during the civil unrest, and our investigative teams are working tirelessly to solve as many cases as possible," police said in a news release. "If you have any additional information which can help solve these crimes, please reach out to our District Crimes Detectives at lootingtips@sbcity.org."
