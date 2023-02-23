Police arrested nine suspects and seized firearms and drugs during an operation in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The San Bernardino MET teamed up with the Western DRO Team to conduct proactive enforcement, under the Project Safe Neighborhood grant, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Feb. 22.
Members of each team worked together in two-man proactive cars, targeting high-crime areas.
As a result, police recovered seven firearms in addition to more than two ounces of methamphetamine, more than 1 1⁄2 ounces of powder fentanyl, and 1⁄4 ounce of cocaine base.
Officers also served one search warrant related to a proactive stop and apprehended a violent subject wanted for a recent kidnapping, police said.
