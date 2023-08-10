Police arrested a 52-year-old Ontario man suspected of sexually assaulting multiple juvenile victims while operating a daycare out of his residence, according to the Ontario Police Department.
On March 6, police received a call for service regarding allegations of sexual abuse involving a victim being cared for by the suspect.
During the investigation, detectives identified additional juveniles in surrounding cities and states who were also allegedly victimized by the suspect, who was identified as Virgil Delgado (AKA Sergio).
Delgado was previously a foster parent, and his family has been operating Delgado Family Daycare out of their residence for about 19 years.
On Aug. 4, officers arrested Delgado without incident, and he was booked at West Valley Detention Center on numerous related felony charges.
Persons with information about this case are asked to call the Ontario P.D. at (909) 986-6711. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling WeTip at 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
