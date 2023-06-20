The Ontario Police Department has arrested a Rancho Cucamonga man who allegedly caused a mass panic at Ontario Mills Mall by shouting "He has a gun," the Ontario P.D. said in a news release on June 20.
Angel Marin, 44, was taken into custody on June 18 and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
The suspect allegedly ran through the mall on Memorial Day shouting about a gun, resulting in a panic in which terrified customers ran and hid for cover.
Police responded to the mall but determined that there was no threat to the public. A security camera image of the suspect was distributed by police, and investigators later received an anonymous tip identifying Marin as the alleged culprit.
Marin was charged with making a false threat of an emergency and was being held on $130,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.