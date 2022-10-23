Police arrested a man who allegedly raped and molested three underage victims in separate cases, according to the Upland Police Department.
In August, the Upland Detective Bureau began investigating a child molestation case that occurred in 2015. The suspect was found to have allegedly committed his crimes over a span of 15 years.
On Oct. 19, the suspect was located and arrested at his place of work in the city of Rialto.
The suspect was booked on five separate felony charges. He was identified as Juan Carlos Flores, a 52-year-old resident of Rancho Cucamonga.
