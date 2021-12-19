Police arrested a 23-year-old Redlands man on a murder charge on Dec. 17, following an early morning shooting that left another man dead, according to the Redlands Police Department.
The suspect’s 23-year-old girlfriend was also arrested for allegedly being an accessory after the fact for trying to provide an alibi to the suspect.
Police responded to a call from an apartment in the 1000 block of Tribune Street in Redlands shortly after 2 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located two females who had fled after hearing an argument and gunshots fired from inside their apartment.
Upon entry, officers located a 33-year-old male victim deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators determined the suspect was Kevin Daniel Johnson. Johnson was later located and arrested, along with his girlfriend, Shaessenci Eunicely Smith.
Johnson is being held without bail at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. Smith is being held at the same facility in lieu of $25,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.