Police arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide which occurred in San Bernardino on Jan. 17, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Police received 911 calls regarding a traffic collision involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the 1100 block of West Highland Avenue at 1:05 p.m.
Officers and Fire Department personnel were dispatched and found the victim in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by AMR to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 22. He was identified as Jeremy Alan Wiley, a 32-year-old San Bernardino resident.
Officers conducted an investigation, multiple witnesses were interviewed, and a suspect was identified. The suspect was taken into custody on Jan. 24 and was identified as Christopher Mendoza, 28, of Colton.
