Police arrested a suspect who allegedly attached a skimming device to an ATM in San Bernardino in an attempt to steal money from customers, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On the morning of Oct. 6, officers were dispatched to the Bank of America located at 2011 E. Highland Avenue after two suspects were observed via live feed surveillance cameras attaching the skimming device underneath the sticker affixed to the side of an ATM machine.
When officers arrived on scene, they located one suspect near the ATM who matched the description given by the caller and detained him without incident.
During the investigation, officers located a camera hidden underneath the sticker to record PIN numbers, and a sleeve inserted into the card slot to record card information.
The suspect was arrested and booked into a local jail facility.
"Residents are encouraged to use caution when using ATM machines and always cover the keypad when punching in your PIN," the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.