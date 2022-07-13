A suspect who allegedly caused the death of a motorist in a hit-and-run collision earlier this year has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident occurred on March 8 at about 10:05 p.m., when a Dodge Challenger was heading northbound on Pepper Avenue in San Bernardino at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The Challenger went through the red light at Mill Street and rear-ended the victim’s vehicle, killing him instantly.
The suspect, identified as Matthew Eugene Mason, a 29-year-old San Bernardino resident, fled the collision scene on foot, leaving behind an illegally possessed and unregistered firearm in the Challenger, police said. During the investigation, DNA evidence was located, which confirmed Mason was the driver of the vehicle, police said.
Investigators made attempts to locate Mason immediately after the collision and were unsuccessful, later discovering that he was in hiding. Investigators also determined that Mason had multiple felony warrants for his arrest, with one dating back to 2016.
On July 11 at about 6:53 p.m., after an extensive follow-up investigation, Mason was located in Riverside and was arrested without incident.
Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
