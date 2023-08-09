Police arrested a suspect who allegedly fired a rifle at a victim in a vehicle in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
During a lengthy investigation, the investigative unit conducted a traffic stop on a wanted suspect, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 9.
He was taken into custody, and during a search of his vehicle, officers located a loaded revolver under the front seat, plus a short-barreled rifle in the trunk.
The rifle was suspected to have been used during the initial crime in which the victim's vehicle was struck by gunfire. Luckily, the victim was not injured, police said.
The suspect was a convicted felon and a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang, police said. He is now facing new felony charges.
