A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a taco truck in Rialto, but two other suspects are still at large, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The incident occurred on June 20 at about 11:01 p.m. in the 300 block of North Acacia Avenue.
Three employees were conducting their end of shift duties when they were approached by three male subjects, two of whom were armed with handguns. The three suspects demanded the employees’ jewelry and money while holding them at gunpoint. Once the suspects stole all the money and jewelry they could from the victims, all three fled from the location on foot to an awaiting getaway vehicle.
Vincent Holman, a 23-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was later identified as one of the suspects, and he is currently in custody. Detectives are still working to identify and arrest the remaining suspects involved.
Persons who have any information related to this investigation are urged to contact Detective Cordova at MCordova@rialtopd.com or report information anonymously through WeTip by calling (800) 782-7463 in regard to Rialto PD DR# 932207155.
