Police arrested suspects who allegedly committed a series of armed robberies in Colton and other cities, according to the Colton Police Department.
On Nov. 15 at about 8:43 p.m., the Colton Police Department received a 911 call regarding an armed robbery that occurred at a store. Patrol officers made contact with the clerk, who told them the store was robbed at gunpoint and that a shooting occurred.
While investigating that robbery, evidence took officers to a neighboring jurisdiction, which ultimately led to locating and arresting the suspects, the Colton P.D. said.
The Detective Division authored and served multiple search warrants. While serving the warrants, evidence linking the suspects to numerous other armed robberies throughout Souther California was located.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact Detective Rico Carillo at (909) 370-5142 or Sergeant Robert Vega at (909) 370-5140.
