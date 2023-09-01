Police arrested suspects who were allegedly involved in a vehicle theft in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident began when investigators located a reported stolen vehicle being driven by a male suspect in the downtown area, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Sept. 1. Investigators kept an eye on the car until marked units could arrive.
The suspects pulled into a gas station, exited the vehicle, and walked inside. They attempted to flee out the back but were quickly apprehended.
The vehicle's ignition was found to have been damaged.
Through further investigation, officers ended up arresting multiple people related to this one case.
No additional details about the incident were provided by police.
