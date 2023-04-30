Police arrested three suspects who were known gang members in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a proactive patrol and made a traffic stop on a vehicle, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 29.
After identifying the occupants of the vehicle as gang members, police conducted a search.
Officers located a loaded firearm, body armor, and methamphetamine.
All three suspects were arrested on multiple felony charges.
