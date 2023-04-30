Firearm

Officers located a loaded firearm, body armor, and methamphetamine in a vehicle during a traffic stop.  (Contributed photo by San Bernardino Police Department)

Police arrested three suspects who were known gang members in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

The Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a proactive patrol and made a traffic stop on a vehicle, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 29.

After identifying the occupants of the vehicle as gang members, police conducted a search.

Officers located a loaded firearm, body armor, and methamphetamine.

All three suspects were arrested on multiple felony charges.

