Thefts of catalytic converters are continuing to infuriate local residents, but police in Colton made sure that two suspects were unable to get away with their alleged crimes.
On a recent night, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle cruising a neighborhood in the southeast portion of the city, the Colton Police Department said in a Facebook post on May 3.
When they arrived, they discovered a parked vehicle had its catalytic converter cut off and stolen.
An alert officer noticed a vehicle matching the description received during the initial call for service, and conducted an investigative stop.
The occupants were found to be in possession of several reciprocating saws and two catalytic converters, one of which belonged to the parked vehicle.
The two suspects were placed under arrest for grand theft and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
