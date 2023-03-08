Police arrested two suspects on drug and weapon charges in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to a call for service regarding possible narcotic sales in the area of Baseline and Belle streets, according to the P.D.’s Facebook post on March 7.
Officers detained two individuals in the area. Through further investigation, they located a considerable amount of rock cocaine hidden inside two fake sprinkler heads.
Additionally, the officers located a vehicle associated with the two subjects, and inside they found a loaded handgun, several scales, seven cell phones, and various other narcotics, including powder cocaine and ecstasy pills.
Both subjects were arrested on multiple felony charges. Both were convicted felons, and one was a documented gang member, police said.
