Police are conducting a death investigation in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
On Oct. 15 at 3:04 a.m., San Bernardino Police Department personnel responded to the 2900 block of N. Mountain Avenue.
David Sanchez, a 29-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 3:21 a.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
