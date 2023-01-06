The Colton Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a deceased body was found on Jan. 4, according to the Colton P.D.
The body, which was partially buried and covered under debris, was found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard near the railroad tracks in Colton.
The Colton P.D. Detective Bureau was called out and took over the investigation.
The San Bernardino County Scientific Investigation Division along with the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.
At this time, the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective Jaeger at (909) 370-5000.
