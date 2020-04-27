A 44-year-old San Bernardino man was shot to death on April 27, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a man down in the 2200 block of W. Mesa Street in San Bernardino at about 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased by paramedics, and homicide detectives were called. He was later identified as Terri Robert Hale.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation. No additional information is available for release at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Flesher at (909) 384-5655 /
flesher_wi@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
