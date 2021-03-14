A 56-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on March 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1600 block of West 16th Street at approximately 11:51 p.m. and located the injured victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but did not survive his injuries. He was identified as Anthony Lynch.
Investigators learned the victim and a suspect were involved in a physical altercation that resulted in the shooting. The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective W. Flesher at (909) 384-5655 / flesher_wi@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5613 / king_ja@sbcity.org.
