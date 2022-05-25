Police confiscated 17 weapons during a traffic stop in San Bernardino on May 22, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 2:27 p.m., an officer working proactive enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul box truck after observing several traffic violations. The vehicle was being driven by Robert Andrew Medina, a 21-year-old resident of San Bernardino.
After contacting Medina, officers discovered that he had recently been arrested for a firearms violation.
Police said Medina provided consent to search the vehicle, and during the search, officers located seven assault rifles, nine handguns, one shotgun, and 18 high-capacity magazines with assorted ammunition in the rear of the truck. One of the firearms was found to be stolen, and another firearm had an altered serial number.
Medina was arrested on multiple felony weapons violation charges and was booked into a local jail facility in lieu of $500,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.