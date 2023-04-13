Police confiscated about 50,000 fentanyl M-30 pills in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident began when uniformed narcotics officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver failed to yield and led officers on a lengthy pursuit, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 12.
The driver ultimately pulled over and was detained, as was the passenger, police said.
During a search of the vehicle, officers located the large stash of pills, which were concealed inside a five-gallon paint bucket.
Both the driver and passenger were arrested for multiple felonies and the vehicle was towed.
