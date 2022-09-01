Police confiscated several guns, drugs, and cash in San Bernardino on Aug. 31, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident began when officers attempted a traffic stop on a car after they observed multiple vehicle code violations. The driver failed to stop and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver eventually stopped and he was detained without incident, and was found to be on parole and driving on a suspended license.
During a search of the car, officers located two firearms concealed inside, and one of them was loaded. Officers also located a ballistic vest and shotgun ammunition inside the vehicle.
Officers then authored a search warrant for the driver's residence and the warrant was served with the assistance of the Police Department's gang team.
During the search, officers recovered four rifles, 11 handguns, several thousand dollars in cash, cocaine, ecstasy, psilocybin, marijuana, and evidence of drug sales, along with a plate carrier and additional ammunition.
The driver was arrested on multiple felony charges.
