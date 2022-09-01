Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting which occurred at an illegal bar and restaurant in San Bernardino in May of this year and are urging more witnesses to come forward and provide information.
The incident took place on May 20 at the Blue Flame Lounge at 3606 E. Highland Avenue, Unit 102, where numerous partygoers, including several young adults and juveniles, were present, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
As a result of a large crowd of partygoers attending the event, many people were inside the building and loitering outside.
A verbal altercation between two individuals inside of the Blue Flame led to a firearm being discharged. This resulted in an exchange of gunfire between multiple people, both inside and outside of the building.
At that time, Allen Gresham, 20, was struck by gunfire and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Detectives have identified several other victims of the shooting that night, including a 12-year-old juvenile.
During the investigation, detectives located several items of critical evidence and interviewed numerous witnesses. However, the San Bernardino P.D. is seeking public assistance in locating any additional witnesses who were present at the event.
Additionally, it is believed that several other victims were injured during the incident, and police are urging them to contact investigators.
“Any assistance that members of the public can provide would be greatly appreciated by investigating detectives and the family members of the involved victims,” the San Bernardino P.D. said in a news release.
Persons who have any information about what occurred are encouraged to contact Investigating Detective B. Keith at keith_br@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5638 or Sgt J. Plummer at plummer_jo@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613.
Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or online at www.wetip.com.
