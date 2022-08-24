A police dog named Keva had a hugely successful day on Aug. 22, helping deputies capture a bank robber and then later finding a missing juvenile, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
"Keva went 2 for 2 on deployments," said the Sheriff's Department in a Facebook post.
In the first incident, the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station responded to an in-progress robbery at a bank in that city. Deputies quickly established a perimeter to contain the suspect.
"Deputies secured the note used by the suspect to demand money from the teller. Keva quickly got to work, taking deputies to where the suspect was walking/hiding," the Facebook post said.
Later that night, the Ontario Police Department asked for the Sheriff's Department's assistance with a critical missing juvenile.
"Keva put that big nose to work and trailed out of the juvenile's apartment complex and took us to another apartment complex a few blocks away," the Facebook post said. "Officers began to canvas the area and a short time later the juvenile was located."
