Police found about 500 pounds of illegal fireworks inside a car in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Northern District resource officers conducted a traffic stop in the north end of the city, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 22.
Through additional investigation, officers located the fireworks, which were worth about $4,0000, inside the vehicle.
The fireworks were confiscated, and the driver was issued a citation.
“All that in a Toyota Prius?!?” the Facebook post said.
