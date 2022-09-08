Police found more than 7,000 fentanyl pills in a car during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The Narcotics Unit was responsible for identifying a person who was involved in transporting large quantities of fentanyl into the city recently, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Sept. 8.
Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and found the driver to be unlicensed. During a search of the car, the officers located multiple packages containing the pills along with about $1,000 in cash.
The driver was arrested on multiple felony charges and booked into jail.
