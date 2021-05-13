Police arrested suspects for allegedly stealing more than $25,000 worth of copper wire from a local business, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Through collaborative efforts, Patrol Officer Zapata and Detective Morales investigated leads and were able to identify the suspects, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 12.
"Our detectives along with our gang unit served a search warrant and were able to take the suspects into custody," the Facebook post said.
