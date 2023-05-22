A 77-year-old man allegedly shot a man to death during an altercation in Rialto on May 20, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At about 6:49 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call regarding a shooting at a residence in the 2100 block of North Apple Avenue. Officers arrived at 6:53 p.m. to find 27-year-old Kaylon Underwood, a 27-year-old Rialto resident, suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately rendered medical aid to Underwood until paramedics arrived. Underwood was transported to a local trauma center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
J.V. Bell was found to be responsible for shooting Underwood, police said.
Based on physical evidence and witness statements, it is believed that a physical altercation occurred between Underwood and Bell, during which Underwood made threats to Bell’s life. Bell then armed himself with a firearm and fired two rounds, fatally wounding Underwood, police said. Bell was detained, but was later released from the Rialto P.D. after providing a statement. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
The Rialto P.D. requests anyone with information related to the investigation contact Lt. James Mills at (909) 820-2632. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case number 932305533.
