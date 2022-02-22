Police are investigating allegations that a 17-year-old high school student sexually assaulted three female students and that school officials did not properly report these incidents, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On Feb. 16 at about 6:30 p.m., the Rialto P.D. was notified of a sexual battery that allegedly occurred at Carter High School.
The initial report to police was that a 15-year-old female student had been sexually assaulted by a 17-year-old male student several times over the past three months.
When detectives investigated the allegations, they learned there were two additional female students, ages 15 and 16, who were allegedly sexually assaulted by the same suspect.
Although one of the victims first reported the assaults to school officials in September of last year, no notification was made to the Rialto P.D. until Feb. 16, police said.
As soon as the Rialto P.D. was notified of the incidents, a criminal investigation was initiated and is still ongoing. The reason for the delay in reporting from school officials to the police department is also under investigation.
Detectives contacted the juvenile suspect, who was issued a citation and released into the custody of his parents pending criminal charges being filed.
In addition, criminal charges have been recommended to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review regarding the failure of two school officials to report the incident in accordance with California State mandated reporting laws.
The Rialto P.D. requests that anyone who may have information related to this incident to contact Lieutenant James Mills at (909) 820-2632. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463.
