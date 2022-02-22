Police are investigating allegations that a 17-year-old high school student sexually assaulted three female students, and two school officials have been arrested for allegedly failing to properly report these incidents, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On Feb. 16 at about 6:30 p.m., the Rialto P.D. was notified of a sexual battery that allegedly occurred at Carter High School.
The initial report to police was that a 15-year-old female student had been sexually assaulted by a 17-year-old male student several times over the past three months.
When detectives investigated the allegations, they learned there were two additional female students, ages 15 and 16, who were allegedly sexually assaulted by the same suspect.
Although one of the victims first reported the assaults to school officials in September of last year, no notification was made to the Rialto P.D. until Feb. 16, police said. As soon as the Rialto P.D. was notified of the incidents, a criminal investigation was initiated and is still ongoing.
Detectives contacted the juvenile suspect, who was issued a citation and released into the custody of his parents pending criminal charges being filed.
The Rialto P.D. requests that anyone who may have information related to this incident to contact Lieutenant James Mills at (909) 820-2632. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463.
----- ON FEB. 23, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office announced that charges were filed against David Shenhan Yang, 38, and Natasha Harris, 37, both assistant principals of Carter. It is alleged that both Harris and Yang were made aware of sexual assaults that occurred on campus and failed to report that information to law enforcement authorities.
As mandated reporters, both Harris and Yang are required by state law to immediately alert law enforcement of child abuse or neglect.
Harris and Yang were arrested by police and have been charged with one felony count of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, and two misdemeanor counts of failure of a mandated reporter to report child abuse or neglect.
