Police are continuing to investigate an assault which resulted in the death of a man in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident took place on April 29 at the Coin Laundry located at 398 E. Baseline Street, just after 10:06 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the assault victim, Hon Phuong, a 50-year-old resident of San Bernardino, down in the parking lot and suffering from facial and head wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries on May 18.
The motive for the homicide is under investigation. Officers spoke with a witness who described the suspect as a man about 20-25 years of age. He was approximately 5’7” to 5’8” tall and weighed about 120-130 pounds. He had black hair and brown eyes with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and dark-colored shorts.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Campos at (909) 384-5619 /campos_er@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
