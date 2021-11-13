A 20-year-old man was found deceased in San Bernardino on Nov. 10, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 8:37 p.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to a possible homicide in the 1700 block of Tippecanoe Avenue.
Andre Marin, a resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced dead on scene at 8:48 p.m.
Police are continuing their investigation of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.